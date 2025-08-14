With 28% of A Level grades at A–A* and more than 58% at A–B*, they reflect the hard work, dedication and ambition of this year’s cohort.

Seventeen students achieved straight A*–A grades and over 74% of Level 3 vocational grades were awarded Distinction or Distinction*.

Headteacher Clare Savage praised the students’ commitment and resilience, saying: “As a school community we are proud of our students’ efforts and achievements this year.

“I also want to extend my thanks to all of the teachers, school staff, and parents who have supported our students along the way.

“Congratulations to all King Edward’s Leavers 2025. We wish all of our students every success in their future endeavours.”

Students are progressing onto a wide variety of exciting courses from architecture to aeronautical engineering and interior design to international business management.

A significant number have secured highly competitive degree apprenticeships in fields such as healthcare and uniformed services, while others are taking gap years in the voluntary sector and in the USA.

Head of Sixth Form Jack Quinlan added: “The relationships established in Sixth Form continue to be the bedrock for success.

“It has been incredible to see the support, challenge and encouragement the students have given each other over the last two years and a privilege to share in their success and excitement on their results day.

“Whatever their next step, we wish all our students the very best for the future and look forward to hearing about their future endeavours.”

