Morpeth store manager goes the extra mile in aid of a school
Ronnie Turner recently achieved his first half marathon to help Harry Watts Academy buy vital specialist equipment for pupils with autism.
He ran the 13.1-mile race in one hour and 42 minutes and raisied £1,500 for the school in Sunderland. The equipment will be for its sensory rooms and soft play, as well as a large basket swing.
Ronnie said: “Completing my first half marathon and raising £1,500 for Harry Watts Academy has been simply fantastic.
“My son attends the school, so this is extra special. Everyone at the school is over the moon and it means they can finally get the equipment they so desperately need.”
Louise Hindmarch, headteacher at Harry Watts Academy, said: “We would like to thank Ronnie for his effort in running the half marathon and raising money for Harry Watts.”
