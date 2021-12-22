Morpeth Sports Council donates to good causes with final act

Due to lack of support in finding new key members, the Morpeth Sports Council committee has decided that “it is untenable to continue.”

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:30 am
Morpeth Sports Council committee members present cheques to representatives of The Mary Hollon Trust and Stobhill Link. Donations to the two other organisations were made separately.

But in its final act, the committee has agreed to use the funds it had left to make a donation to four local organisations. Cheques for £200 each were presented to The Mary Hollon Trust, Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, Morpeth Antiquarian Society and Stobhill Link.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The popular sports awards event that used to cover the former borough of Castle Morpeth fell by the wayside after the re-organisation of local government in 2009, but made its return in 2013 thanks to the efforts of Morpeth Sports Council.

However, the closure of the council means the Morpeth Sports Awards that were held each May until Covid-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021 will permanently no longer take place.