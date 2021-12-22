Morpeth Sports Council donates to good causes with final act
Due to lack of support in finding new key members, the Morpeth Sports Council committee has decided that “it is untenable to continue.”
But in its final act, the committee has agreed to use the funds it had left to make a donation to four local organisations. Cheques for £200 each were presented to The Mary Hollon Trust, Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group, Morpeth Antiquarian Society and Stobhill Link.
The popular sports awards event that used to cover the former borough of Castle Morpeth fell by the wayside after the re-organisation of local government in 2009, but made its return in 2013 thanks to the efforts of Morpeth Sports Council.
However, the closure of the council means the Morpeth Sports Awards that were held each May until Covid-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021 will permanently no longer take place.