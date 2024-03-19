Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Managing partner David Bawn said: “We were keen to support the chosen charity of Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford. Her charity is Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and we thought the best way to highlight their work was to do a sponsored climb of The Cheviot.

“I am so proud of the team and their tremendous effort in reaching the top. We are almost at our £500 target, but we are still accepting support on our online page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/David-Auld

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cheviot is the highest point in the Northumberland National Park at 815 metres.