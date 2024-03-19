Morpeth solicitor's firm completes sponsored climb of The Cheviot for Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
and live on Freeview channel 276
Managing partner David Bawn said: “We were keen to support the chosen charity of Morpeth Mayor Jade Crawford. Her charity is Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and we thought the best way to highlight their work was to do a sponsored climb of The Cheviot.
“I am so proud of the team and their tremendous effort in reaching the top. We are almost at our £500 target, but we are still accepting support on our online page – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/David-Auld
The Cheviot is the highest point in the Northumberland National Park at 815 metres.
Coun Crawford said: “I would like to say a really big thank you to the team at David Auld & Co for their perseverance and effort, and their support of this important charity.”