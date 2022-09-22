The soldiers, from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have received widespread praise for their professionalism, “utmost precision” and “nerves of steel” during Monday’s services at Westminster and Windsor.

With the eyes of the world on them, they raised and put down the Queen's 500lb lead-lined coffin no fewer than 10 times on her journey from the capital to St George's Chapel.

And it has now emerged that one of the pallbearers – David Sanderson – is a teenager from Morpeth.

David Sanderson, front right, was one of the pallbearers. Picture by Ian Vogler (Getty Images).

His dedication to his duty meant that his parents, Peter and Carolyn Sanderson, only found out about his involvement in the funeral by chance.

Mrs Sanderson said: “I’m beyond proud. It has just been amazing. I still can’t believe it happened.

“We didn’t actually know anything because it was all private to the Army. We were looking at some photographs of the rehearsal, and my husband said it looked like our David.

“I looked and said ‘of course it is!’ It’s just wonderful. I think I’ve discovered a new emotion.

“We’re really upset about the Queen; I love the Royal Family, I’m very much a royalist and it was an awful day when we heard she had passed. I had just stopped crying about the Queen and I started crying about David.”

The former King Edward VI School pupil was positioned at the front of the Queen's coffin, and carried it on his right shoulder.

Mrs Sanderson added: “He will never forget this. He looked after her from the very start to her last journey.

“Seeing him on the television going to Westminster Abbey was just amazing. I just lost it. They were all brilliant, I think it was perfect.”

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, has also praised David.

Speaking following a two-minute silence at a meeting of the full council, he said: “This has been a momentous time of sadness for our nation, the world and our county. Thank you to all the people, parish and town councils and churches for playing your part.

“I would also like to say a particular thanks to David Sanderson – no relative – a Morpethian who is a Grenadier Guard, and he was one of the pallbearers of Her Majesty’s coffin.”

The Grenadiers is in David’s blood as his grandfather served with the Queen's Company, joining in 1958.

After leaving school at 16 he studied at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate and Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, where he was awarded ‘Best Shot upon Passing Out’.

He then joined his first regiment, 2nd Battalion Grenadier Guards, Nijmegen Company. At the end of last year, he transferred to 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and the prestigious Queen's Company, where he proudly serves today.

David was also part of the guard of honour which welcomed Prince Philip to Windsor at his funeral in April 2021.

Before joining the Army, he played second row for Morpeth RFC and competed in the discus, hammer and shot put for Morpeth Harriers.