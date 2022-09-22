The soldiers, from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have received widespread praise for their professionalism, “utmost precision” and “nerves of steel” during Monday’s services at Westminster and Windsor.

With the eyes of the world on them, they raised and put down the Queen's 500lb lead-lined coffin no fewer than 10 times on her journey from the capital to St George's Chapel.

And it has now emerged that one of the pallbearers – David Sanderson – is a teenager from Morpeth.

David Sanderson, front right, was one of the pallbearers. Picture by Ian Vogler (Getty Images).

His dedication to his duty meant that his parents, Peter and Carolyn Sanderson, only found out about his involvement in the funeral when photographs of the rehearsals were published on a national newspaper website.

They said: “We are so very proud of David. He and the whole bearer party did a magnificent job.

“It was such a huge honour and privilege for someone who is only 19 to be a part of this sad, yet historic occasion. It's something we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

The pallbearers completed perhaps their most important task far from the spotlight, with only a few people witnessing their work, when on Monday night they moved the late sovereign into her final resting place next to her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, in the vault under St George’s Chapel.

The Grenadiers is in David’s blood as his grandfather served with the Queen's Company, joining in 1958.

He attended King Edward VI School in Morpeth before leaving at 16 to join the Army, studying at the Army Foundation College Harrogate and Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, where he was awarded ‘Best Shot upon Passing Out’.

He then joined his first regiment, 2nd Battalion Grenadier Guards, Nijmegen Company, performing ceremonial duties across London including at Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle.

At the end of last year, he transferred to 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and the prestigious Queen's Company, where he proudly serves today.

David was also part of the guard of honour which welcomed Prince Philip to Windsor at his funeral in April 2021.

Before joining the Army, he played second row for Morpeth RFC and competed in the discus, hammer and shot put for Morpeth Harriers.