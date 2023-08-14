The Morpeth Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face on Thursday, September 14. It is organised by Macular Society, a sight loss charity, together with local residents.

Morpeth Methodist Church, Howard Terrace, will be the venue for the meeting – which will take place between 10am and noon.

The group aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Social interaction at a Macular Society support group.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

Lucinda Hardy, Macular Society acting regional manager for the North East, said: “Some of our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising and support.

“The local Morpeth group is welcome to everyone – be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers.

“We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

For more information about the Morpeth Support Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, call Lucinda on 07517 544027.