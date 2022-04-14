Morpeth shopping centre determined to hit £5k goal for charity
Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth has relaunched its yearly fundraising initiative, aiming to raise £5,000 for its nominated charity – Tiny Lives.
So far, the shopping centre has raised £4,000 for the charity that works to help care for premature and sick newborn babies, along with their mothers and families, in the Special Care Baby Unit at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
The Arcade has eight months left to reach its goal and has planned various activities throughout its busy calendar of events.
Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “Tiny Lives is such a life-changing charity and is always there for families and babies when they need it most,
“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our fundraising efforts had to be put on pause, but that just makes us even more determined to hit our £5,000 target for Tiny Lives.”