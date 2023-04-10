Sienna Bowen, 11, set out on her first jog in March 2021 and has been running a mile after school and at weekends ever since.

She first had the idea to take part in the challenge after seeing her mother Salwa tearing up while watching the news about children in Yemen and Syria.

Salwa, who spent much of her childhood and adolescence in a war-torn country, said at the time, she had been teaching Sienna and her siblings Ben, 13, and Tamara, 15, how fortunate they were to grow up in a safe environment, with access to food, water and medicine.

Sienna Bowen was just nine when she started her challenge.

She explained: “When Sienna saw me tearing up watching the children on the news, she knew that I felt their pain, because we’d been talking recently about mummy’s experience growing up, and how lots of children were still in unsafe places.

“She ran straight up to her bedroom and came down with all £30.25 of her savings from her money box and asked me to send the money away to help save those children.

"I thought that was the end of it, but the next day she came downstairs with her trainers in hand and announced that she’d spoken to Ben and Tamara and they were going to help her run 1000 miles to help save the children of war. She’s been running ever since.”

Salwa says she was initially doubtful that Sienna would be able to run so far, given her petite size, but that she’s been blown away by her daughter’s dedication.

Sienna is supported by her siblings on one of her runs.

“There have been times when Sienna hasn’t felt like going for a run, but she laces up her shoes every day and tells me it’s time for us to go and do our one mile. I told her many times that she’d already done a great amount and did not have to continue, but she would not hear of it. I know she’ll be over the moon to stop running – but quitting has never been an option for her.”

On weekends, her siblings would sometimes join Sienna for beach runs, and on one occasion her football team even showed up for a run.

On Saturday, friends and family cheered her on in Carlisle Park as she notched up her 1,000th mile.

Her proud mum said: “It’s a long way for a little girl to run, but Sienna truly believes the ‘magic of kindness’ can change a child’s world – and that’s what’s kept her going.”

The schoolgirl hopes to raise £5,000 for Save the Children, and has nearly reached her goal, with just £700 left to go. The money raised will help children living in war-torn countries such as Ukraine, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan to stay safe, healthy and keep going to school.

The youngster added: “I just really want the world to be a better, kinder place for all children, because mummy was once one of those children.”