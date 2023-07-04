Earlier this year, six Year 10 Modern Foreign Language and Music students teamed up with the aim of creating an original French pop song and accompanying music video to enter in a national competition organised by Francophonie UK in association with the Institut français du Royaume-Uni and supported by TV5Monde.

Their song ‘J'adore la musique’ was selected by the national jury and, along with the other finalists, they were invited to a virtual celebration where the winners were announced.

To mark the occasion, students, family and teachers came together for a evening of food, fun and festivities and all were delighted to discover that the KEVI group had been crowned national champions.

The King Edward VI School group celebrate being crowned national champions in the competition organised by Francophonie UK.