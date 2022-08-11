Morpeth school pupils on a mission

The club has provided the group with £1,200 to help them with their goals.
Rhona Dunn of Morpeth Rotary said: “Their mission is to totally eliminate single-use plastic in their school life in order to help protect the environment and they have already eliminated single-use plastic straws from their morning milk, clingfilm covers on the school dinner taster trays and single-use drink bottles from the classroom.
“They are also arranging litter picks and putting notices in the school newsletter to parents asking them not to include any plastics in lunch boxes.
“They were happy to answer questions without any prompting from their staff, who I believe were equally as enthusiastic as their pupils.”