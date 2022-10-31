Morpeth school pupils help put illuminated sheep project in spotlight
Northumberland Library Service is shining a light on its work in the community by taking part in the countywide ‘Illuminated Sheep’ project.
A full flock of 30 life-sized illuminated sheep, created by artist Deepa Mann-Kler, are appear at various venues – including County Hall in Morpeth and many of the county’s libraries.
Pupils from Morpeth First School visited County Hall to hear ‘sheepy stories’ and create an eye-catching Northumberland flag themed blanket to keep the sheep warm.
‘Illuminated Sheep’ is part of Lindisfarne Gospels 2022 – a programme of events inspired by the display of the Lindisfarne Gospels in the North East this autumn.
Most Popular
Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: “This initiative is another way we can enrich the experience of using our library service for the people in our communities and at the same time promote the exhibition of the historic Anglo Saxon Lindisfarne Gospels.”