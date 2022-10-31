A full flock of 30 life-sized illuminated sheep, created by artist Deepa Mann-Kler, are appear at various venues – including County Hall in Morpeth and many of the county’s libraries.

Pupils from Morpeth First School visited County Hall to hear ‘sheepy stories’ and create an eye-catching Northumberland flag themed blanket to keep the sheep warm.

‘Illuminated Sheep’ is part of Lindisfarne Gospels 2022 – a programme of events inspired by the display of the Lindisfarne Gospels in the North East this autumn.

Pupils from Morpeth First School visited County Hall as part of the ‘Illuminated Sheep’ project.