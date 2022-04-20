Morpeth school pupils get creative with recycled items

Comedy Big Draw creations by Newminster Middle School students.

She led workshops throughout the day that encouraged the students to be creative with recycled materials to make original, patterned filled comedy photo props.

Bethan is an artist based at the Mushroom Works Studio in Newcastle. She creates commissioned art pieces and works with community groups and schools, helping people to create interesting art using many mediums.

Pupils were put into groups of 10 and had to work as a team to create props to take a photo to make people smile. They had an open brief and were asked to be creative with cardboard, paint pens and collaging.

