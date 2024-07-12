Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pupil at Morpeth All Saints CE First School has raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer charity after being inspired by one of its worships about using your hands and talents to help others around you.

Sophia Ogle went home and asked if she could make loom bands after receiving a kit from her nana and some from a Christmas present.

She set about making roughly just over 120 bands. Her mum, Kirsty, suggested she also sell ice lollies.

Sophia then wrote a little business plan to headteacher Danielle Brett to see if she could sell them for £1 alongside lollies for 50p on the yard to raise money to help both adults and children with cancer.

Sophia Ogle and Danielle Brett with the cheque for Cancer Research UK.

With support from friends and family, such as her grandparents donating the lollies, and a number of happy customers, she raised £163 on the day.

Her mum rounded this up to £200 and her dad and his business Dave Ogle Kitchens, Bedrooms and Bathrooms donated a further £200. With help from family and friends she added a further £80 to make the final total for Cancer Research UK £480.

Kirsty said: “As parents we are so unbelievably proud of Sophia. She has always been a kind, caring-natured girl – always putting others before herself.

“She came to us with this amazing idea, wanting to use her own resources to help others. We we blown away with her idea.

“She worked tirelessly for weeks, painstakingly creating her bracelets with persistence, determination and hard work just to help others. Sophia specifically wanted the money to go towards helping both adults and children, hence why she decided to choose Cancer Research UK.”

Mrs Brett said: “We are incredibly proud of Sophia. It just goes to show that our young children can become inspired to make a real difference in the world – becoming the change they want to see.

“Sophia has shown real courageous advocacy in her efforts to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. She has truly shown our school values of love and hope.

“Sophia’s service to others has been recognised across our school community, where she leads by example to her peers.”