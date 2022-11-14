This is the eighth year of the Morpeth Rotary Club initiative, which is giving people the opportunity to sponsor a light at the facility in Sanderson Arcade in memory of loved ones.

This year’s chosen good causes are Calmer Therapy, Stobhill Link and the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

A Morpeth Rotary spokesman said: “It is lovely to once again invite you to visit our Tree of Light this year.

The Tree of Light in Morpeth pictured in 2021. Picture by Anne Hopper.

“It will look slightly different as we have moved a little further away, but not far, and we will still have our lovely Garden of Light.

“Why not come and visit us? The tree is manned from 11am to 1pm every day by a Rotarian if you want to ask any questions or look at our book of memories to see your message, or find it on the tree.”

Calmer Therapy supports children, young people, and adults who have additional needs, disabilities and mental health needs, and their families.

It provides advice and support for the whole family, diagnosis is not necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stobhill Link hub provides a community fridge, school uniform, hardship support and wrap-around services to individuals and families in need.

Many projects on offer are designed to tackle food poverty, loneliness, health and well-being.

The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank was opened in 2012 and has steadily increased as demand has grown.