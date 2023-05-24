Morpeth Rotary in the Market Place to get more tools for Africa
Morpeth Rotary Club is having a stall at the Wednesday market in the Market Place throughout May to collect unwanted tools to help poor people in six African countries.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th May 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:07 BST
At the end of the month, the donations will be put into a van and taken somewhere to be refurbished and made up into craft kits.
This is the third collection in a project to help people in the poorer parts of Sub-Saharan Africa to make a living for themselves and their families.
It works with a Christian organisation called Tools with a Mission that recycles tools to Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, and DR Congo.
Members of the public are bringing tools and equipment for agriculture, carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, builders, mechanics, sewing and knitting machines and IT.