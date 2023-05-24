At the end of the month, the donations will be put into a van and taken somewhere to be refurbished and made up into craft kits.

This is the third collection in a project to help people in the poorer parts of Sub-Saharan Africa to make a living for themselves and their families.

It works with a Christian organisation called Tools with a Mission that recycles tools to Zambia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Tanzania, and DR Congo.

Morpeth Rotary Club has a stall at the Wednesday market for five weeks ending on May 31.