The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, visited Morpeth Rotary Club to present charity cheques on the club’s behalf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This 10th anniversary year for the Morpeth Rotary Christmas Tree of Light, set up and organised by Rhona Dunn with the support of members, was the most successful yet with more than £6,000 raised.

As a result, cheques for £2,150 each were presented to the Great North Air Ambulance Service, Wansbeck Valley Foodbank and the Sanderson Arcade charity to provide respite holidays for the needy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presentations were made to food bank representative Richard Anderson and air ambulance representative Bob Bruce. Sanderson Arcade will be sent a cheque later.

Richard Anderson of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, Morpeth Rotary Club president Gary Witheyman, Lord Lieutenant Dr Caroline Pryer and Bob Bruce of the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Dr Pryer said that she had worked on many projects with Rhona Dunn and was pleased to support Rotary in its service to the community.

She gave an interesting talk about the office of Lord Lieutenant which began in the reign of Henry VIII. She is the personal representative of the sovereign in the county.