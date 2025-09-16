Members of Morpeth Rotary Club will soon be visiting local schools and youth organisations to encourage young people at junior, intermediate and senior levels to display their skills by entering Rotary youth competitions in art, photography and writing.

Earlier this year, a Morpeth schoolgirl won generous local and regional first prizes for her exceptional art entry depicting the theme of ‘Wonderful Water’ and went on to achieve a National Finals certificate.

Stephen Greenway, owner of Lateral Art in Bridge Street, Morpeth, commented that in judging entries in the art category, he looked for originality, creative ideas, technical skills relevant to the age of the competitor and presentation of the work.

Entrants were also treated to workshops run by the three professional category judges.

Morpeth Rotary President Claire Brind and the art category winner.

The theme for this year’s competitions is ‘Happiness in Nature’.

Teachers and youth organisers are being supplied with entry forms and they can also be obtained from the Rotary Youth Committee members when they visit.