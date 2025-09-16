Morpeth Rotary Club supporting youth competitions
Earlier this year, a Morpeth schoolgirl won generous local and regional first prizes for her exceptional art entry depicting the theme of ‘Wonderful Water’ and went on to achieve a National Finals certificate.
Stephen Greenway, owner of Lateral Art in Bridge Street, Morpeth, commented that in judging entries in the art category, he looked for originality, creative ideas, technical skills relevant to the age of the competitor and presentation of the work.
Entrants were also treated to workshops run by the three professional category judges.
The theme for this year’s competitions is ‘Happiness in Nature’.
Teachers and youth organisers are being supplied with entry forms and they can also be obtained from the Rotary Youth Committee members when they visit.