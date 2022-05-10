Morpeth Rotary Club stall collecting tools for Africa

Julie Mulqueen at the stall with fellow Morpeth Rotary Club member Mark Thomas.

It is collecting unwanted and unused tools to be refurbished and sent to help people make a living for themselves and their families.

The co-ordinator is Rotary member Julie Mulqueen.

After making an appearance for the first time on May 4, the stall will be in place tomorrow (Wednesday, May 11) and on Wednesday, May 18 between 10am and 4pm.

Tools are sent to the interdenominational Christian charity called ‘Tools with a Mission’ based in Ipswich.

After being refurbished, the tools are sent in containers to central and southern Africa to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

On the first Wednesday, four large boxes of tools were collected. Many other visitors to the stall promised to look through their sheds and cellars to see what they no longer use.