Morpeth Rotary Club learns about Diwali and joins the dancing celebrations

By News Reporter
Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:23 BST
Members of Morpeth Rotary Club learned about Diwali and joined in with the dancing celebrations at a recent meeting.

The festival of lights lasts for five days and celebrates the Hindu gods. It represents the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness.

The first day is of precious things and the second day is a thorough clean and declutter of the home to encourage health, wealth and happiness.

The main event is the third day with lights and decorations, celebrating the birth of joy and prosperity.

The festival of lights lasts for five days and celebrates the Hindu gods.

On the fourth day, those celebrating Diwali mark the evil demon being slain, floods and rising waters being stopped and mountains of food being saved.

The fifth day is one of well-being where brothers and sisters exchange gifts and effigies of evil demons are burned on a bonfire.

