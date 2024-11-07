Members of Morpeth Rotary Club learned about Diwali and joined in with the dancing celebrations at a recent meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival of lights lasts for five days and celebrates the Hindu gods. It represents the triumph of good over evil and of light over darkness.

The first day is of precious things and the second day is a thorough clean and declutter of the home to encourage health, wealth and happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main event is the third day with lights and decorations, celebrating the birth of joy and prosperity.

The festival of lights lasts for five days and celebrates the Hindu gods.

On the fourth day, those celebrating Diwali mark the evil demon being slain, floods and rising waters being stopped and mountains of food being saved.

The fifth day is one of well-being where brothers and sisters exchange gifts and effigies of evil demons are burned on a bonfire.