Almost 200 people attended the annual Morpeth Rotary and Ellington Colliery Brass Band Christmas concert at Morpeth Methodist Church.

The growing band was brought to the stage, with conductor Clare Winter receiving a warm welcome back before they begun with ‘A Christmas Festival’, followed by ‘Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ performed by soloist John Colvine, along with Rachael and Harriet from the training band in her first solo.

‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Gaudete’ were up next, and Brass Roots training band took to the stage to perform their own pieces.

Trombones then led with five carols, followed by ‘White Christmas’ and stories behind some of the most iconic Christmas songs, including an that of Gene Autry singing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, the commissioning of Frosty the Snowman and the writing of Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire during a US summer heatwave.

Finally, Another Christmas Medley and Auld Lang Syne completed a memorable evening.