They recently travelled to the event at Hartpury University and College in Gloucestershire, supported by a travel grant made possible thanks to the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Freya, a visually and deaf impaired rider from Morpeth RDA, took part and she received a first place award in the Junior section of her dressage class.

The 12-year-old was also second in the Junior section of her Countryside Challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freya and her mother Bev at the championships. Picture by Louise Clarke Photography.

Freya’s mother, Bev, said: “Freya absolutely loved going to the championships – it’s where she’s most happiest.

“She’s incredibly proud of herself and we’re incredibly proud of her.

“Being at the championships provides a really good example for the children when they see the adults riding.

“For Freya to see adults who also have visual impairments riding and to see their ability, it’s huge. It sets aspirations for our children to see how far they can go.

“The championships gives them a sense of equality, place and belonging.”

The contingent from the North East, which also included the Newcastle and District RDA and the Tyne and Wear RDA, returned home with a total of 19 rosettes.

The RDA National Championships is the biggest event of its kind. It is held over three days and features a range of disciplines such as Carriage driving, Vaulting, Dressage and Showjumping.