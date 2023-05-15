Morpeth restaurant will have a new menu when it reopens after closing for maintenance work
A Morpeth restaurant has explained why its doors are currently shut.
Novo on Wellway said on its social media pages that it closed for approximately two weeks last Wednesday (May 10) so “essential maintenance work” can be carried out.
However, there is plenty to look forward to when it does re-open.
The statement continues: “We apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause.
“Re-opening will include a fabulous new menu and we are welcoming back our popular brunch menu and cocktail lounge. We are very excited for our new lunch/evening menus to be launched.
“Please keep an eye on our social media pages for all updates.”
Novo was opened in autumn 2021, with the team behind the restaurant led by former Geordie Shore star Greg Lake.
Its website says that Novo is a ‘modern market town Brasserie offering warm hospitality, in comfortable and contemporary surroundings’ and there is an ‘emphasis on using the finest ingredients’.