Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by the St Mary’s Inn luxury hotel and restaurant, organisers hope that diners will travel from far and wide to join local residents between March 18 and 24 in enjoying the delicious food that the participants have to offer.

This year, customers can choose from four different price bands listed on the More in Morpeth website – eating out for £10, £15, £20 and £25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Robson, director and head chef at St Mary’s Inn, said: “We’re really looking forward to taking part in this year’s Morpeth Restaurant Week. We’ll be inviting diners to take advantage of two courses for £10 and three courses for £15.

Cafe Des Amis, one of the Morpeth Restaurant Week 2024 participants.

“It was important to us to be a key sponsor of restaurant week this year to support Morpeth’s journey in becoming a destination area for food and drink within the North East.

“Morpeth is bursting at the seams with great places to grab a tasty lunch or delicious dinner. A full tour of the area’s eateries would take weeks or even months to complete.

“From long-standing local favourites and live music venues to hidden gems and modern pioneers, there’s something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other businesses taking part are as follows: Barluga, Pleased to Meet You, The Black and Grey, Ephesus, Rutherford & Co, Longsands Après, Cafe Des Amis, The Sun Inn, Micah’s Tearooms, Firehouse No 1, Made of Crumbs, The Auction House, Morpeth Tandoori, Tandoor Mahal, The Pavilion and No. 59 The Townhouse.

Molly Thompson, account executive at Sharp Media Group and organiser of Morpeth Restaurant Week, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the feedback from last year, so knew we needed to bring restaurant week back once again.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our key sponsor St Mary’s Inn for their support, alongside our More in Morpeth partners including Rutherford & Co, Morpeth Chamber of Trade, Sanderson Arcade and Morpeth Town Council.

“We hope the new pricing structure makes it even easier for customers to pick and choose where they’re dining and we look forward to seeing another busy Morpeth Restaurant Week.”