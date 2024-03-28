Morpeth Restaurant Week 2024 hailed a big success
A total of 17 businesses took part in this year’s initiative. Customers were able to choose from four different price bands.
Molly Thompson, account executive at Sharp Media Group and organiser of Morpeth Restaurant Week, said: “We’ve had such incredible feedback and it’s been so great to hear about all the new places that diners have been trying.
“We’ve already had enquiries about next year and have already signed up a number of restaurants.”
Ronnie Robson, director and head chef of St Mary’s Inn, said: “Restaurant Week has been fantastic here for us at St Mary’s Inn. It got to a point in the week where we couldn’t accept any more bookings.
“It was brilliant to see so many diners from Morpeth and beyond taking advantage of our offer.
“We hope both the regulars and new faces continue to dine with us and come back to sample our famous Sunday lunch and delicious spring/summer menus.”