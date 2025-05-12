Kevin Shanahan, his late sister Amanda and Kevin's two boys pictured last year.

A Morpeth resident has raised an impressive total for a good cause in memory of his sister after running his second marathon.

Kevin Shanahan, who turns 40 in October, moved to the town with his wife in 2018 and they have two sons – six-year-old Jack and four-year-old Leo.

He had taken part in the odd park run, but did more running during the lockdown periods due to Covid-19 and the distances increased.

His sister, Amanda Shanahan Horgan, was diagnosed with leukaemia in late May 2024 and she died on September 20, 2024.

Kevin Shanahan, other family members and supporters wore Amanda t-shirts.

Kevin, who has so far raised more than €10,000 for the Irish Cancer Society, said on his JustGiving page: “She was the best sister I could have wished for and anyone lucky enough to know her will affirm what a fantastic wife, mother, daughter and friend she was.

“Like anyone, I would do anything to have Amanda back. This isn’t possible so the only thing I can do is to support the research and treatment of this cruel disease in the hope that these funds prevent others from having to go through what Amanda went through and prevent families like ours from having to grieve such a massive loss in our life.

“Therefore, to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society, I will once again run the marathon at the Great Limerick Run (in Limerick, Kevin’s home town) on May 4th.”

The hospitality consultant thanked all those who have donated so far, including clients The Courtyard in Pegswood, Unveiled Venues, Doxford Group, Woodhill Hall and Wainstones Hotel in North Yorkshire.

People can still make a donation at www.justgiving.com/page/kevin-shanahan-amanda