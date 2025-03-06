After running an initiative that raised thousands for a building project that will benefit dozens of children in an African country, a Morpeth resident went to see it for himself.

And Eric Tolman, along with five others from Morpeth, spent a lot of their 12 days in Uganda last month helping with painting and decorating for the Mission House in aid of New Kabaale Busega Primary School, located in a remote area near Kampala.

He started fundraising after a visit to the area in 2023 and £25,000 was raised for Mission Jovan, named after one of the boys he met, to enable building work to start. Extra funds were then raised for items such as beds, mattresses and mosquito nets.

The Mission House will enable organisations, charities, students and volunteers to stay for periods of time to help with the repairs and constant maintenance at the school.

The group from Morpeth at the Mission House.

The group of six from Morpeth were among 16 people in total to be the first guests to stay overnight in the building. All that is left now is adding more beds and bathrooms to enable it to be at its maximum capacity of 36.

Eric said: “It was great to go out there and see the building in place with the power and water connected.

“The school is already using the Mission House when there are no visitors, such as for Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir rehearsals.

“We had important work to do, but we also had time to relax and enjoy ourselves and I enjoyed catching up with staff and pupils at the school.

“Hopefully, many more people will stay at the house and do their bit to help the school.”