“I hope it inspires others to start their journey to see what is possible. I know it's a cliche, but if I can do it, so can anyone!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Morpeth resident who originally got into running just to try and lose some weight has achieved his goal of running a marathon each month during 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Harrison weighed more than 19 stone towards the end of 2020, so he could hardly run at all without getting out of breath.

After he was successful with his initial target, he kept going and became someone who does long-distance runs. This led to a challenge for last year of a marathon a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some were his own routes and there were quite a few North East events – including two ultra marathons – and as well as Scotland and Yorkshire elsewhere in the UK, Dan went abroad for two of his marathons (Cyprus and Poland).

Dan Harrison, in black, pictured during one of the marathons he ran in 2024.

The 36-year-old said: “The one and only goal I set myself when I began this was to try and run 5k in under 30 minutes. I started running and going to the gym frequently, lost weight, and hit my goal at the start of 2021.

“This gave me a great sense of pride and accomplishment, and I just wanted to keep that going, really, and it’s just gone on from there.

“I started hiking with my dad on a regular basis and that was great for building my fitness in 2022. In the summer of 2023, I took on my first physical challenge of walking 100,000 steps within 24 hours to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did the Great North Run (half marathon) and the Kielder Marathon in 2023. When thinking of plans for 2024, I decided to take things further by trying to run one marathon distance per month.

Dan ran a PB time at the Warsaw Marathon.

“Two of those ended up being ultra marathons and I ran over 1,400 miles by the end of December with all my training included. From where I started back in 2020, it was a big achievement for myself.

“I hope it inspires others to start their journey to see what is possible. I know it's a cliche, but if I can do it, so can anyone!

“I have some big ultra marathons planned for later this year and I hope to improve on my current marathon PB time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His 2024 itinerary was as follows – January: own route Morpeth to Newcastle, Newcastle to Tynemouth, then up the coast, four hours. February: own route Alnmouth to Morpeth (down the coastal route path to Newbiggin) four hours, 34 minutes. March: own route Morpeth to Newcastle and back again, three hours, 53 minutes.

April: Limassol Marathon, Cyprus, three hours, 57 minutes. May: Gateshead Marathon, three hours, 58 minutes. June: Strathearn Marathon in Scotland, three hours, 45 minutes.

July: Ultra North 55k ultra marathon, five hours, 58 minutes. August: own route Morpeth Cenotaph to the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, four hours, eight minutes. September: Warsaw Marathon, Poland, three hours 34 minutes (new PB).

October: Yorkshire Marathon, three hours 41 mins. November: Tweed Valley 65k ultra marathon, eight hours, 29 minutes. December: Town Moor Marathon, three hours, 45 minutes.