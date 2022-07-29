From Monday afternoon (August 1) the office will be in its new location, with the local authority saying the switch is happening so it is in a location with ample free parking, a baby feeding and changing area, facilities for disabled people and a café and restaurant.

The historic Morpeth Town Hall will still have an important role to play as a ceremony venue for couples choosing the hall for their special day – with the distinguished building as a backdrop.

Coun Colin Horncastle, the council’s cabinet member for community services, said: “Morpeth Town Hall dates back to 1714 and although it is great place for a wedding, with a beautiful ballroom and fantastic amenities, it is no longer the best place for the register office.

Morpeth Register Office is moving to County Hall. Picture by Jane Coltman.

“Because it is an old building it can’t offer the easy access many users, for example those with prams or pushchairs and elderly people, will need.

“This solution offers the best of both worlds by keeping the Town Hall alive and in use while the County Hall location for the register office provides the best possible service to our residents.”

For appointments at County Hall to register a birth or death, or to register a notice of marriage, people should call Northumberland County Council’s customer information line on 0345 600 6400 between 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.