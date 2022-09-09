Morpeth Rector and artist pay tribute to the Queen

The monarch, who had served for 70 years, died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

She passed away peacefully at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

Her son, now King Charles III, said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” throughout the country and around the world.

Rev Canon Simon White, Rector of Morpeth. Picture by Jane Coltman. Right, the image by Tracey Robson in tribute to the Queen.

Rev Canon Simon White, Rector of Morpeth, said: “As with the whole nation, the Commonwealth and the whole world, we all morn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen who has reigned with grace, peace and love for over 70 years.

“A woman with a strong personal faith who humbly served her people for the whole of her earthly life.

“Here in Morpeth, and with the whole church, we offer our prayers today for His Majesty King Charles III and the whole royal family as they mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. May she now rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.”

Morpeth resident Tracey Robson has created hundreds of images to boost morale over the last two years, which started during the first Covid-19 lockdown. They have been shared online for people to enjoy.