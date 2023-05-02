The official coronation project, organised by the Royal Voluntary Service working together with Her Majesty The Queen Consort, celebrates the work of volunteers across the country and the 500 chosen by the judging panel include Carole Peters-Jones and Jonathan Peters-Jones.

Carole joined the registered charity eight years ago and Jonathan six years ago as volunteers. Carole is now one of the coaches and both are trustees.

Morpeth RDA gives adults and children with special needs and disabilities a chance to develop their abilities and enrich their lives through riding specially trained horses and ponies.

Carole Peters-Jones and Jonathan Peters-Jones.

Many of the group’s 100-plus riders have participated in regional and national RDA events with considerable success.

Carole said: “It’s so rewarding for us to see the riders benefiting from our sessions.

“The social and emotional benefits are enormous and so too are the physical benefits, which they don’t realise they are getting because they are enjoying it so much.

“We have some amazing riders and their ability never ceases to amaze me. We encourage all our riders to progress as far as they can go, setting their own achievements.

Carole Peters-Jones and Jonathan Peters-Jones are a key part of the close-knit team at Morpeth Riding for the Disabled group.

“Our horses and ponies are so wonderful. They know that they need to be on their best behaviour and be very patient with our riders.

“It was lovely to be nominated and we’re thrilled to be named as Coronation Champions because it’s such a nice thing for an official coronation scheme to recognise the work of volunteers across the country.

“However, we would say that this honour is really for all the Morpeth RDA volunteers as every single one does a great job.”

Last year, the group moved from the Pegasus Centre at Tranwell to the Northumberland College Equestrian Centre at Kirkley Hall near Ponteland.

Jonathan’s role involves him leading and side walking with the riders to talk with them and provide reassurance.

He said: “It’s fantastic when the joy of participating can be seen on the riders’ faces. Being on a horse or pony gives them a sense of freedom.”