Morpeth pub The Joiners raises more than £2,600 during 'Super Sunday Sesh'

By Amanda Bourn
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Natalie Grenfell, manager of The Joiners (centre) with Rae Armstrong (left) and Val Atkinson.Natalie Grenfell, manager of The Joiners (centre) with Rae Armstrong (left) and Val Atkinson.
Natalie Grenfell, manager of The Joiners (centre) with Rae Armstrong (left) and Val Atkinson.
Customers at a Morpeth pub have raised more than £2,600 for a worthy cause.

The Joiners in Wansbeck Street held a ‘Super Sunday Sesh’ in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, and scores of people turned up to enjoy live music, a raffle, tombola and silent auction.

Entertainment was provided throughout the day by a range of talented musicians – Andy Rayner, Johnny Duncan, Millennium Bug, Garry Featherstone and Soul Food Cafe.

Pub manager Natalie Grenfell said: “I want to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to everyone who came along to our first ever Super Sunday Sesh.

“Between the raffle, silent auction, tombola and people’s very kind donations, we raised £2,635, which is brilliant.

“I also want to say thankyou to the musicians who entertained us all day, to Val Atkinson and Rae Armstrong for all their support arranging and putting together the raffle prizes, Wendy Honey for her work on the tombola and silent auction and Rachael Honey for saving the day on the bar.

"Ally Waterston also deserves thanks for selling so many raffle tickets, as does the brilliant Alan Patton for MC-ing the whole day.

"I’m also so grateful to our lovely local community who came and supported us, donated prizes and made it such a special event.”

The pub picked the Cystic Fibrosis Trust because a few of its regulars have relatives affected by the condition.

A spokeswoman for the charity described the sum raised as “amazing”, adding: “Thanks so much to The Joiners for all your support.”

