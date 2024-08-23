Morpeth pub The Joiners Arms has a new manager
Natalie Grenfell, 45, has worked in the pub trade since she was a teenager, but only joined the popular watering hole in Wansbeck Street a little over a year ago.
She has worked in numerous pubs and bars in her lengthy career – including The Comrades Club, The Office and The Tap and Spile in Morpeth, but has always wanted to run a pub herself.
The Joiners Arms had been managed by Kenny James for the last decade, but when he announced he was leaving to take up a new role at the Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, the chance Natalie had been waiting for suddenly presented itself.
She said: “After Kenny left, I thought ‘oh my God, I would love to do that job,’ and then I received a call from the people who own the pub, asking me if I was interested.
"I have always wanted to run my own pub, so it didn’t really take me very long to make my mind up – I wanted it.
"As much as I was sad to see Kenny go, this was an amazing opportunity so I was happy to say yes.”
Nestled in the heart of Morpeth at the river's edge, The Joiners Arms – known locally as The Joiners – has been a cherished cornerstone of Morpeth for more than a century.
With a faithful clientele from all walks of life, the pub was established in 1871 but has only had three female landladies in its history – in 1881, 1910 and 1954, which means Natalie is The Joiners’ first female licensee of the 21st century.
Asked if she planned to make any changes, the mum-of-two said: “I don’t want to do anything without input from the customers, it’s their pub, so I will be creating a suggestion box for people to provide ideas if they want.
"I feel very humbled and honoured to have been given this job, and I am really excited about the future.”
