Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Joiners Arms in Morpeth has a new manager – and it’s the first time a woman has been in charge of the pub in 70 years.

Natalie Grenfell, 45, has worked in the pub trade since she was a teenager, but only joined the popular watering hole in Wansbeck Street a little over a year ago.

She has worked in numerous pubs and bars in her lengthy career – including The Comrades Club, The Office and The Tap and Spile in Morpeth, but has always wanted to run a pub herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Joiners Arms had been managed by Kenny James for the last decade, but when he announced he was leaving to take up a new role at the Hog’s Head Inn in Alnwick, the chance Natalie had been waiting for suddenly presented itself.

Natalie Grenfell has taken over as licensee of The Joiners Arms in Morpeth.

She said: “After Kenny left, I thought ‘oh my God, I would love to do that job,’ and then I received a call from the people who own the pub, asking me if I was interested.

"I have always wanted to run my own pub, so it didn’t really take me very long to make my mind up – I wanted it.

"As much as I was sad to see Kenny go, this was an amazing opportunity so I was happy to say yes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled in the heart of Morpeth at the river's edge, The Joiners Arms – known locally as The Joiners – has been a cherished cornerstone of Morpeth for more than a century.

With a faithful clientele from all walks of life, the pub was established in 1871 but has only had three female landladies in its history – in 1881, 1910 and 1954, which means Natalie is The Joiners’ first female licensee of the 21st century.

Asked if she planned to make any changes, the mum-of-two said: “I don’t want to do anything without input from the customers, it’s their pub, so I will be creating a suggestion box for people to provide ideas if they want.

"I feel very humbled and honoured to have been given this job, and I am really excited about the future.”