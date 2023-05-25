Jim Scott, a photographer from Morpeth, has embarked on a new project creating an interactive map showing all 70 castles in Northumberland.

Jim, a managing director who started photography in 2021, came up with the idea when out and about in Bamburgh and Holy Island.

After winning the Northern Photography Prize for a picture of Lindisfarne Castle, Jim decided this was something he really enjoyed and wanted to focus on.

He realised that although there was information out there stating that the county has 70 castles – the most castles in any county in the UK – there was little information about where these castles were or their history.

Already Jim has completed around a third of the project, 23 castles, but is eager to complete the rest as soon as he can.

He said: “I didn’t have any idea that it would be of interest to people to be honest, so it’s really taken me by surprise.

"As much as anything, I’ve had two messages from school teachers asking if they can use the map in school. It’s great that kids are going to learn about local history and use the map in that way.

"Before I created this there just wasn’t a list of all 70 castles and their history. I’ve had to do so much research online and in so many history books you wouldn’t believe it.

"I’ve been blown away by the support so far, I’m so pleased that people are interested.”

Since sharing The Northumberlander Project to social media, it has already attracted more than 2,100 people to the Facebook page and had more than 1,000 people sign up to the mailing list.

Looking forward, Jim is asking anyone with a castle on private land to get in touch as he is keen to include all 70 castles.

Here are the 23 castles included on the map with a basic snippet of the history and information shared:

To find out more, visit: https://www.jimscottphotography.com/northumberlander-project.

Alnwick Castle The origins of the Castle date back to the Normans and since 1309, its story was synonymous with that of the Percy family for more than 700 of those years, a family with a history as illustrious as the castle self. Today, it is the second largest inhabited castle in the UK. Alnwick castle has served as a military outpost, a teaching college, a refuge for evacuees, a film set for Hollywood movies like Harry Potter and Transformers as well as TV shows like Downton Abbey and BlackAdder… and perhaps most importantly, a family home. Photo: Jim Scott

Aydon Castle Tucked away in a secluded valley a mile from the village of Corbridge, the original manor house began construction in 1296. Photo: Jim Scott

Bamburgh Castle Once known as Bebbanburg and arguably the counties most imposing stronghold, Bamburgh castle was built on top of a black crag of volcanic dolerite, and part of the Whin Sill. The castle is owned today by the Armstrong family and is the UK's largest inhabited castle. Photo: Jim Scott

Bellister Castle Bellister Castle stands on a prominent mound rising from the floodplain of the South Tyne, 1km south west of Haltwhistle. The remains of the castle never appear to have been examined or recorded in any detail. Photo: Jim Scott