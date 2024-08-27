Over three days from Friday 23 to Sunday August 25, music lovers gathered to enjoy singing along to the greatest hits from many of the biggest groups and solo artists of recent years.

The event took place opposite Morpeth’s Craik Park and included performances by some of the finest tributes acts currently touring the festival circuits, with festival-goers being able to re-live the music of groups and solo artists such as Take That, Abba, Duran Duran, the Killers, the Stone Roses, Sam Fender, The Eagles, REM, the Beatles, Foo Fighters, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, AC/DC, Fatboy Slim, Oasis, Queen, Alanis Morissette, Blur, Pulp and many more.

There were also a host of DJs playing non-stop music in the VIP Tipi Tent plus comedy shows and a circus workshop going on in addition to the funfair, festival market, street entertainment and street food vendors.

Here’s a look at the event in pictures.

