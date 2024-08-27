Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024.Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024.
Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024.

Morpeth Party in the Park pulls in the crowds over bank holiday weekend

By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Morpeth’s Party in the Park festival returned for a weekend of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Over three days from Friday 23 to Sunday August 25, music lovers gathered to enjoy singing along to the greatest hits from many of the biggest groups and solo artists of recent years.

The event took place opposite Morpeth’s Craik Park and included performances by some of the finest tributes acts currently touring the festival circuits, with festival-goers being able to re-live the music of groups and solo artists such as Take That, Abba, Duran Duran, the Killers, the Stone Roses, Sam Fender, The Eagles, REM, the Beatles, Foo Fighters, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, AC/DC, Fatboy Slim, Oasis, Queen, Alanis Morissette, Blur, Pulp and many more.

There were also a host of DJs playing non-stop music in the VIP Tipi Tent plus comedy shows and a circus workshop going on in addition to the funfair, festival market, street entertainment and street food vendors.

Here’s a look at the event in pictures.

The sun was out for festival-goers.

1. Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024

The sun was out for festival-goers. Photo: Keith Newman

People came dressed for the occasion.

2. Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024

People came dressed for the occasion. Photo: Keith Newman

Fabulous tribute acts took to the stage.

3. Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024

Fabulous tribute acts took to the stage. Photo: Keith Newman

Northumberland musicians also got involved in the fun.

4. Morpeth’s Party in the Park 2024

Northumberland musicians also got involved in the fun. Photo: Keith Newman

