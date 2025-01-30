Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A burst of theatrical magic swept through the community as Morpeth Pantomime Society delivered a spellbinding run of ‘Aladdin’.

And it was a case of the spirit of performance conquering all in the face of a formidable challenge from Storm Éowyn.

The society’s production was a vibrant tapestry of song, dance, and laughter, and audiences were enraptured – selling out almost every seat in the house despite nature’s fierce opposition.

The gale force winds brought an unexpected twist to the tale on Friday night. A power cut forced an early curtain call, leaving both performers and spectators in the dark, quite literally.

Yet, in a testament to the society’s resilience, everyone rallied together, embracing the old adage that “the show must go on”.

While the storm may have dampened the night, it could not dampen the spirits of the cast and crew. Their unwavering dedication ensured that subsequent performances continued seamlessly, bringing joy and fun to Morpeth in January.

Society vice chair Lucy Gammer said: “It has been another challenging year to say the least, but in the same way as we persevered with Storm Arwen a couple of years ago, the society managed to ensure that people weren’t disappointed.

“Even on the Friday evening when the venue was plunged into darkness from a power cut, the audiences were brilliant and still left happy with lots of incredibly positive comments, that’s what it’s all about.

“This has once again proven that even in the face of adversity, the magic of pantomime can light up the darkest of nights.”

Audience feedback included Gillian who said: “We had the best night – pure, silly fun! Our faces literally ached from laughing.”

For those who find themselves inspired by the camaraderie and creativity of the Morpeth Pantomime Society, an opportunity awaits.

Prospective new members are invited to keep a keen eye on the society’s social media channels for announcements about its new member open evening.

Whether you are an aspiring actor, a backstage wizard, or simply a lover of theatre, the society welcomes all to join its vibrant family.

For more information about the society, go to www.morpethpantomimesociety.com