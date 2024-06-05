Morpeth pancreatic cancer survivor delighted with support for petition
It has now been handed in to 10 Downing Street and the headquarters of all major political parties.
Michael Parry shared his story as part of ‘Demand Survival Now’, a Pancreatic Cancer UK campaign urging the parties to commit to investing in more research and speeding up diagnosis.
The disease is projected to kill approximately 50,000 people by the end of the next Parliament. The charity has reached this figure using Cancer Research UK’s projections of pancreatic cancer deaths.
In February 2023, Michael began to experience a stitch-like pain in his stomach. Wasting no time, he went to his GP who quickly referred him for a scan that confirmed his diagnosis.
He had an appointment with oncology booked in weeks later, but his GP fast-tracked him to be seen the next day.
Thanks to this quick referral and early detection, the 60-year-old was able to have the only potentially curative treatment for the disease – surgery.
After 12 rounds of chemotherapy, he is now planning for the years ahead after being given the all-clear, although he will continue to be monitored.
As well as his GP and other health officials, the 60-year-old thanked his wife Sharon, his three children, other family members and friends for their support.
Michael added: “It’s amazing that tens of thousands of people have signed this petition, demanding action from whoever forms the next government to properly fund pancreatic cancer research.
“It’s been underfunded for far too long. If action is taken now, more people may be able to survive this disease like I have.
“There are people out there not as fortunate as me. It makes me so angry that survival for pancreatic cancer hasn’t improved in decades.”
Pancreatic Cancer UK is urging major political parties to commit to investing at least £35million a year into pancreatic cancer research to bring about breakthroughs in early diagnosis and new treatments.
It is also calling on them to treat pancreatic cancer as an emergency, so everyone can get diagnosed within 21 days, and double the number of people getting potentially life-saving surgery within 21 days of diagnosis.
