Based in Bridge Street, its dedicated band of helpers range from teenagers to octogenarians and either work on the shop floor or behind the scenes.

Without them the store could not operate, which is why it held a celebratory afternoon to thank them for all the work they do.

Deputy manager Alison House said: “People volunteer here because they want to give something back to society, but they also want to be busy and do something worthwhile.

Mhairi McWilliam, shop manager, and Georgina Humphrey, volunteer.

"We really couldn’t run without them.”

Thanks to their dedication, the shop has been open for decades, selling clothes, home wear and entertainment items.

At the anniversary party, the team enjoyed an afternoon of cake and nibbles, and were rewarded with certificates, badges and small gifts.

An extra special thank you was given to the store’s longest-serving volunteer who has been helping out for more than 30 years.

At 86, she is still doing two shifts a week and the youngest volunteer at the store is 14.

Ms House said the store was particularly grateful to its customers for all the support and kindness they have shown. Many regulars cheer up volunteers on shifts by delivering homemade jam, homegrown vegetables and handmade gifts. They also made face coverings during the pandemic.

The close-knit team is always on the lookout for more helpers and anyone interested should just pop in to the shop for a chat.

Jamie Sims, area manager, said: “Volunteering in a charity shop is so rewarding.

"We have one focus, and that is to raise as much money as we can to lift as many people as we can from poverty and suffering.”

Oxfam began in 1942, with an aim of combating poverty. It has now expanded to become a global movement, working in more than 70 countries.

The charity runs several projects to improve the quality of life of women, people in Third World countries and people struggling in the UK.