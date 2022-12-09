This year, Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists (formerly R Green & Partners Opticians) will be supporting Henry Dancer Days, set up by a former pupil of King Edward VI School in memory of her son, and the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Henry Dancer Days aims to provide general hardship grants for families of children with primary bone cancer.

This helps with winter heating bills, equipment, transport costs, food and whatever the family most needs at an extremely traumatic time in their lives.

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists has launched this year's Christmas charity initiative.

The charity also offers escapism and fun for children with all forms of cancer whilst undergoing treatment in hospital. This is done through its storytelling and pottery initiatives.

The charity’s patron is Alan Shearer and Terry Deary, author of the popular series Horrible Histories, takes an active interest and has read to patients in the Great North Children’s Hospital cancer ward.

Staff at the Bridge Street business will be collecting new toys to be distributed at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle during the Christmas period.

The Wansbeck Valley Food Bank is desperately in need of tinned and non perishable goods, particularly at this time of the year.

The staff at Bayfields are appealing for support with these collections and donations can be left during working hours at their premises opposite the Chantry Tourist Information Centre and St George’s United Reformed Church.