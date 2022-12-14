Dementia sufferers face additional pressures as many have to pay for their own care, unlike those with other conditions, which are treated by the NHS.

A new Alzheimer’s Society survey of people affected by dementia in the north east reveals that fees have risen on average £1,200 a year for residential care, home care and day care.

Nurse Kerry Cafferty, of Morpeth, had been caring for her mum Patricia Humble at home until about a year ago, when the 73-year-old’s dementia became too difficult to manage.

Kerry Cafferty with her mum Patricia Humble.

Mum-of-two Kerry, 46, said: “I was determined to look after mum at home for as long as possible, but unfortunately her condition deteriorated rapidly and I reluctantly put her into a care home.

“I’ve certainly felt the effects of the cost of living crisis. Mum temporarily qualified for ‘continuing care’ when her behaviour was assessed as being challenging – which meant her care costs were paid for – but that was withdrawn after three months and now what savings she has are dwindling away fast.

“I was working a four-day week, but I’ve returned to full time to make ends meet. People assume care home fees cover everything, but I’m constantly eating into my own money to pay for additional food, clothing and toiletries.”

According to the survey, fees for support services such as private home care services, support groups and day care for people with dementia have increased by an average of £22.91 per week (£1,191.32 a year).

Helen Mayne, area manager for Alzheimer’s Society in the North East, said: “The rising cost of living has left people with dementia and their families facing a perfect storm of rising care costs – leading many to reduce their crucial care services and social activities, while also struggling to heat their homes.

“We appreciate the additional investment for social care announced recently by the Chancellor, but we need a long-term solution to fix our broken care system and deliver the quality, affordable care people with dementia deserve.”

