Morpeth nurse helping to shine a light on dementia after dark

Morpeth resident Kerry Cafferty took part in Saturday’s Glow walk in Newcastle with family and friends. Picture by Tim Richardson.

Kerry Cafferty was among hundreds of people lighting up the streets of Newcastle on Saturday night at the Alzheimer’s Society Glow event.

People across the generations put their best foot forward at the city’s Times Square dressed in neon and glitter to raise money for life-changing dementia support and research.

Kerry, who also participated in last October’s Memory Walk in South Shields, has since made the heart-breaking decision to put her mother – 73-year-old Patricia Humble – in a care home after her condition deteriorated to the point where she no longer recognises family members.

Kerry Cafferty with her mother, Patricia Humble.

The 46-year-old said: “When mam came to live with me I was determined to care for her for as long as possible, but sadly it got to the stage where she just wasn’t safe being left alone, even for a short time.

“Her condition deteriorated rapidly, to the point where she is now very much lost in her own world. She doesn’t appear to recognise family members and can’t even repeat our names, though we do occasionally get a smile from her.”

Kerry took part in Saturday’s Glow walk with family and friends – including sister Donna, 51, also of Morpeth, and daughter Chloe, 21.

She added: “Mam now has 24-hour nursing care at a home in Morpeth and the staff have been absolutely amazing. I couldn’t ask for better care.

“I have made a commitment to myself and will continue to look after her as much as I can. I visit her every other day.

“And I will continue to do Memory Walks to help raise money and awareness for this horrendous condition, which impacts so many people.”

There are approximately almost 6,000 people in Northumberland who are living with dementia.

Danielle Cooper, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Durham, said: “After a devastating two years for people affected by dementia due to the impact of Covid-19, we are in awe of the hundreds of people from across the region who banded together to improve the lives of people living with the condition.”