For three days from Friday, April 14 to the evening of Sunday, April 16, more than 40 events will fill the streets, park, halls, churches and pubs with something for all ages.

“We couldn’t be certain that we could stage a fully live festival until quite late in the day,” said Kim Bibby-Wilson, chairman of the organising committee of volunteers.

“Many of our usual helpers and participants are out of action and we’ve had to deal with the challenges of spiralling costs and changes to venues, but we are now thrilled to announce that the traditional showpiece event on the Saturday morning – the procession of costumed entertainers and bands – can in fact take place and the usual free Park and Ride for visitors will also operate from the County Hall overflow car park.”

One of the banners at a previous Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering procession.

Weather permitting, the parade will descend Newgate Street to reach the Town Hall at 11am (whatever the Clock Tower shows as it is currently stalled by a temporary fault) to be greeted by the speech of welcome by the Morpeth Gadgy, Alex Swailes, alongside the Mayor of Morpeth and the Civic Head of Northumberland County Council.

Kim added: “As in previous years, the main road will be closed for just over an hour from 10.30am between Manchester Street and Chantry Place, with the diversion around Damside, Stanley Terrace and Wellway.

“For the first time we are having to pay substantial costs for the safety aspect and regrettably the Gathering’s street collection cannot take place this year. However, we hope people will come into the Town Hall and other venues open for our events to make cash donations, and online donations can be made via our online page – www.gofundme.com/f/morpeth-northumbrian-gathering”

The programme features quite a few ‘Silly Sangs for Bairns’ in memory of founding committee member Dr Olly Wilson.

Dr Olly Wilson pictured in 1968.

One of the songs Olly made his own will be getting an airing – ‘Come With Me (Ideas)’, which was written by Rosie Ross, niece of another original committee stalwart Don Stokoe, when she was aged only eight.

Other family entertainment includes arts activities and storytelling in various indoor and outdoor venues such as the new leisure centre library with regulars Jim Grant and Taffy Thomas – England’s first Storytelling Laureate – joined by Anna Fancett.

For people interested in having a go at something a bit different, there are still places at a Northumbrian Pipes Taster day on the Friday and there are also chances to hear and try out those other quiet and intriguing folk instruments, hammered and plucked dulcimers.

One last-minute change is a new venue for the Gathering’s final event on the Sunday evening.

Actress Pat Dunn is unwell and cannot appear in person, but instead of a live show there will be a cinema-style showing of Ian Stephenson’s film, specially commissioned by the Gathering, of her widely-acclaimed performance of the Elsie Monologues.

