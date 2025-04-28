The three-day event celebrated the region’s traditional music, song, craft, dance, dialect, stories and heritage.
The concerts included legendary North East folk duo Bob Fox and Stu Luckley reuniting for a special performance. Other attractions included free outdoor entertainment for all ages, competitions, a barn dance, displays, bellringing, tours and have-a-go workshops.
In addition, there was a church service and the traditional procession on the Saturday morning.
Shonaleigh told family stories at the library and the Gathering Storyteller’s Garden at the Old Bakehouse Yard Millennium Green, itself celebrating its 25th birthday, with tales and dancing.
There was also a retelling on Sunday of her Myth of Morpeth created in partnership with local schools and community groups.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.