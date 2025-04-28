Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering: Pictures of this year's celebrations

Thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the town centre for the 2025 Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering.

The three-day event celebrated the region’s traditional music, song, craft, dance, dialect, stories and heritage.

The concerts included legendary North East folk duo Bob Fox and Stu Luckley reuniting for a special performance. Other attractions included free outdoor entertainment for all ages, competitions, a barn dance, displays, bellringing, tours and have-a-go workshops.

In addition, there was a church service and the traditional procession on the Saturday morning.

Shonaleigh told family stories at the library and the Gathering Storyteller’s Garden at the Old Bakehouse Yard Millennium Green, itself celebrating its 25th birthday, with tales and dancing.

There was also a retelling on Sunday of her Myth of Morpeth created in partnership with local schools and community groups.

Black Gate Morris. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Border Piper and Fiddler.

Lord and Lady Greystoke.

Hexham Morris Men.

