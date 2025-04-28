The three-day event celebrated the region’s traditional music, song, craft, dance, dialect, stories and heritage.

The concerts included legendary North East folk duo Bob Fox and Stu Luckley reuniting for a special performance. Other attractions included free outdoor entertainment for all ages, competitions, a barn dance, displays, bellringing, tours and have-a-go workshops.

In addition, there was a church service and the traditional procession on the Saturday morning.

Shonaleigh told family stories at the library and the Gathering Storyteller’s Garden at the Old Bakehouse Yard Millennium Green, itself celebrating its 25th birthday, with tales and dancing.

There was also a retelling on Sunday of her Myth of Morpeth created in partnership with local schools and community groups.

1 . Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 2025 main image.JPG Black Gate Morris. Picture by Anne Hopper. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 2025 1 Border Piper and Fiddler. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering 2025 2 Lord and Lady Greystoke. Photo: Anne Hopper Photo Sales