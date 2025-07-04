The stage came alive this week as students from Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth transported audiences to the heart of Agrabah in a dazzling production of Aladdin Jr, performed to packed houses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the opening moments, it was clear this was no ordinary school production. With colourful costumes, clever choreography, and confident performances, the young cast brought Disney’s beloved tale to life with energy, humour, and heart.

The entire show was a vibrant celebration of creativity and joy – a true feast for the senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One audience member described the performance as follows: “It was just lovely, thoughtful, creative, and full of surprises. The organising, singing, dancing, acting were wonderful. The children were a real credit to you all.

Those involved in the Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools production of Aladdin Jr. Picture by Halo Photography.

“It was lovely to see everyone supporting each other and having fun. I wanted to shout encore!”

From the cheeky charm of Aladdin to the grace and determination of Princess Jasmine, and the larger-than-life antics of the Genie, each role was performed with passion and polish. Everything was created by the students themselves, including props and scenery, with a full student tech and backstage crew supported by Mr Hughes.

Behind the scenes, the crew ensured smooth scene changes and impressive special effects – all contributing to the show’s professional feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a special performance for local first schools, audience members were full of praise. One of the teachers at the middle schools said: “It was absolutely fantastic, a real showcase of talent and teamwork.”

Another added: “One pupil told me it was better than the West End – and I have to agree, it was that good!”

The cast and crew had been rehearsing for weeks and their hard work and dedication paid off. The show not only celebrated individual talent, but also demonstrated the power of collaboration, creativity and confidence-building through the arts.

On the last night, there was a clear sense of pride from everyone involved and the feeling that this is just the beginning for these young performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Shrek the Musical already in the pipeline and a visit from the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir scheduled for September, the schools’ performing arts calendar promises to be as exciting and inspiring as ever.