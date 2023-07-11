News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth middle school pupils bring Matilda magic to the stage

School pupils in Morpeth performed a production of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’ on three consecutive nights in front of a sell-out audience each time.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:51 BST

There were more than 200 pupils in the show from Chantry Middle School and Newminster Middle School and past pupils from both schools came along to support the performers with tech and backstage.

The schools’ staff would also like to thank Ava Da Costa for playing Miss Honey and Thomas Davidson for playing Miss Trunchbull, and Kelly Coccalis for choreographing the show.

Full group photo for ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.Full group photo for ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.
Full group photo for ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.
All smiles, except Miss Trunchbull of course, for a 'Matilda the Musical Junior' photo. Picture by Halo Photography.All smiles, except Miss Trunchbull of course, for a 'Matilda the Musical Junior' photo. Picture by Halo Photography.
All smiles, except Miss Trunchbull of course, for a 'Matilda the Musical Junior' photo. Picture by Halo Photography.
A scene from ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.A scene from ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.
A scene from ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’. Picture by Halo Photography.
