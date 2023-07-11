Morpeth middle school pupils bring Matilda magic to the stage
School pupils in Morpeth performed a production of Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical Junior’ on three consecutive nights in front of a sell-out audience each time.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
There were more than 200 pupils in the show from Chantry Middle School and Newminster Middle School and past pupils from both schools came along to support the performers with tech and backstage.
The schools’ staff would also like to thank Ava Da Costa for playing Miss Honey and Thomas Davidson for playing Miss Trunchbull, and Kelly Coccalis for choreographing the show.