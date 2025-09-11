Morpeth Mayor's delight at success of curry night fundraiser at Savoy by Le Raaj

By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
There was strong support for the Mayor of Morpeth’s curry night in aid of a good cause.

The event, which included a raffle, took place at Morpeth’s newest restaurant – Savoy by Le Raaj. It opened at Elm House in June.

Cllr Rachael Hogg has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as the Mayor’s charity this year and the curry night at the Indian restaurant raised an impressive £758, bringing her fundraising total since becoming Mayor in May to more than £4,000 so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “My wonderful friend and colleague, Cllr Alison Byard, organised this event and alongside Rez and his team at Savoy, they hosted the restaurant’s first charity event since opening in Morpeth. 61 tickets were sold and the food was delicious.

Cllr Rachael Hogg with members of the Savoy by Le Raaj team.placeholder image
Cllr Rachael Hogg with members of the Savoy by Le Raaj team.

“Guests were very generous in donating raffle prizes and we managed to raise a fantastic total for the charity.”

All the money raised this year will be ringfenced for the new Macmillan Cancer Support hub located at Wansbeck General Hospital in Ashington.

Related topics:MayorMorpethMacmillan Cancer Support
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice