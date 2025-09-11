Morpeth Mayor's delight at success of curry night fundraiser at Savoy by Le Raaj
The event, which included a raffle, took place at Morpeth’s newest restaurant – Savoy by Le Raaj. It opened at Elm House in June.
Cllr Rachael Hogg has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support as the Mayor’s charity this year and the curry night at the Indian restaurant raised an impressive £758, bringing her fundraising total since becoming Mayor in May to more than £4,000 so far.
She said: “My wonderful friend and colleague, Cllr Alison Byard, organised this event and alongside Rez and his team at Savoy, they hosted the restaurant’s first charity event since opening in Morpeth. 61 tickets were sold and the food was delicious.
“Guests were very generous in donating raffle prizes and we managed to raise a fantastic total for the charity.”
All the money raised this year will be ringfenced for the new Macmillan Cancer Support hub located at Wansbeck General Hospital in Ashington.