A Northumberland man has been selected as a finalist in the Young Furniture Maker of the Year Awards to be held in London in October.

Cole Thompson, from Morpeth, left King Edward VI School after completing his A levels last summer and started as an apprentice at bespoke furniture maker Otter Handmade of Rothbury.

Just eight months into his two-year apprenticeship, a bench he both designed and handmade was selected by the Furniture Makers’ Company in London to be entered into their Young Furniture Makers Exhibition 2024.

The exhibition offers industry figures the opportunity to connect with young, creative designer-makers, who are looking to make an impact on the sector and showcases the very best furniture and furnishing design talent from school students to recent graduates.

Cole Thompson with his shortlisted handmade bench.

“Cole has beaten off competition from other apprentices with up to two years more experience than he has,” said John Holt, owner of Otter Handmade. “This is a huge achievement and testament to his talent and hard work. We are immensely proud of him. We just knew from the outset that he was talented. He has more than repaid our faith in him.”

The apprenticeship involves week long study blocks at the prestigious Rycotewood Furniture, now part of Oxford City College.

Furniture lead Josh Hudson said: “Cole is showcasing unrivalled skills, attention to detail and focus in his craft. I am delighted to see him amongst this year’s finalists but not in the least surprised.”

Back in Otter Handmade’s workshops in Rothbury, Cole told us: “It has been an amazing year. I love being in the workshop every day working with wood. I’ve learned so much and had the chance to work on some great projects including made to measure cabinets and bookcases, blanket boxes, a chest of drawers, coffee tables, TV cabinets, and a crafter’s workshop cupboard.

"The trips to Oxford are great too. I was really flattered to be nominated for this award but I never thought I’d be a finalist. Going to the exhibition in London to see what other young makers are doing and meeting all the industry experts is going to be really exciting.”

The exhibition takes place on Wednesday October 2 and winners, chosen by industry figures, will be announced at a reception that evening.