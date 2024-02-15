Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eric Tolman travelled to Uganda last year so he could use his outdoor skills to help with building maintenance at schools supported by Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd.

It was an emotional trip as he got to meet some of the young people in these areas and he also came back to the UK with a determination to start a fundraiser for a Mission House at a school where it is desperately needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Kabaale Busega Primary School is in a remote urban area near Kampala with no on-site accommodation for visitors. Classroom roofs are leaking, the walls are crumbling and the playground is riddled with craters.

Eric Tolman and Jovan.

Eric has put together a JustGiving online page and is organising a fundraising ball at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park under the title Mission Jovan, named after one of the boys he met during his visit.

He said: “I know members of the Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd team through being a host for its children’s choir tours in the UK over a number of years and so I had wanted to go to Uganda to see its work and help out. Therefore, I was grateful to get the opportunity to go out there last year.

“The work included helping with repairs and putting up fencing, which is unfortunately needed to prevent criminals from stealing children and then exploiting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were positives to my trip as I got to meet some wonderful children. It’s wonderful how happy they are despite having so little.

“Jovan, for example, is unfortunately non-verbal – but he has the most beautiful, happy smile that speaks a thousand words.

“The teachers are also amazing, especially as they can go long periods without being paid.

“However, I was also able to see for myself the conditions at New Kabaale Busega Primary School. As well as the structural issues, many kids are crammed into a single room with electricity intermittent at best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building this Mission House would be life-changing for the children at this school. It would enable organisations, charities, students and volunteers to stay for periods of time to help with the urgent repairs and constant maintenance.

“We would be grateful for any donation you can give towards this project.”