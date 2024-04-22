Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Morpeth, he has been spreading the word about what he has to offer after working as a carer for several years.

Combining this experience with the skills gained from completing a course on barbering and nails, he works on an appointment basis to improve the appearance of people with dementia whilst making them feel comfortable and he is hoping to run sessions in care homes across the region.

Carl said: “Sometimes there is more focus on the appearance of the ladies than the men, but they are just as important. I can cut their unkempt long hair so it looks nice and sort their nails.

“Of course, I can do that for any ladies in that situation too and also manicures and pedicures for them.

“I bring my equipment with me and I can go to care homes and hospitals. Given my experience of working with people who have dementia and mental health issues, I will provide them with a personal care service whilst I am with them to make them feel at ease. This can also include a head massage.

“The response so far has been very positive – quite a few people have said to me ‘I wish I had known about you earlier’. I hope that once the word gets out, I will be able to get as many organisations involved as possible.”