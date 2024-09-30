Morpeth Litter Group says latest blitz was much needed
In addition, two fly-tipping reports were raised with Northumberland County Council.
Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “This blitz really was needed, the town was an awful mess.
“The scale of litter was too big for 17 people and we couldn’t complete all the routes. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we didn’t have to do this and people stopped littering.
“It really is unbelievable how much litter has been thrown around in the 12-week period since our last litter blitz.
“Thank you to everyone who were able to come along – it is very much appreciated.”
The next litter blitz will take place on Sunday, October 27. Location to be confirmed.
