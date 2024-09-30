Morpeth Litter Group says latest blitz was much needed

By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A total of 17 people came along to the latest Morpeth Litter Group blitz on Sunday and 37 bags were collected.

In addition, two fly-tipping reports were raised with Northumberland County Council.

Dai Richards, Morpeth’s Keep Britain Tidy Ambassador, said: “This blitz really was needed, the town was an awful mess.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The scale of litter was too big for 17 people and we couldn’t complete all the routes. Wouldn’t it be lovely if we didn’t have to do this and people stopped littering.

Some of the participants in the Litter Blitz on Sunday.Some of the participants in the Litter Blitz on Sunday.
Some of the participants in the Litter Blitz on Sunday.

“It really is unbelievable how much litter has been thrown around in the 12-week period since our last litter blitz.

“Thank you to everyone who were able to come along – it is very much appreciated.”

The next litter blitz will take place on Sunday, October 27. Location to be confirmed.

Related topics:MorpethNorthumberland County CouncilKeep Britain Tidy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.